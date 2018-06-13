PM Pashinyan expects development of Armenian-Russian relations based on mutual respect

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the unique nature of Armenian-Russian relations and hopes that they develop more effectively. Correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Moscow that Nikol Pashinyan made the announcement during the meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We first met a month ago and the fact that we meet again after 30 days, I think shows that unique nature of Armenian-Russian relations. This also shows that the announcements we made a month ago are not only grounded, but are being precisely implemented. Of course, the relations of Russia and Armenia are special, and I am confident they will remain special and I hope they will become more special. Of course, for us, for the Government of Armenia that represents the people of Armenia, it is very important to so kindly hosted in Russia – Sochi and Moscow”, the Armenian Premier said.

Pashinyan holds the opinion that everybody in both Armenia and Russia is satisfied with these developments and he hoped that the relations will develop more effectively based on the respect of the interests and sovereignty of the two peoples and countries, which is very important. “For me it’s very important that we have and in the future will have the opportunity to often meet and discuss the entire scope of our relations. Everyone knows that the scope of our relations is rather expanded and there is much to be discussed referring to economy, politics and the region. Of course, we hope for a positive and constructive dialogue and have made sure that our dialogue is really so. I am very glad for that”, Pashinyan concluded.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan