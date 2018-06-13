Armenian Defense Minister presents Azerbaijan’s destabilizing steps to OSCE MG Co-chairs

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received on June 13 Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Chaufer (USA),Stefan Visconti (France). Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk was also present at the meeting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

At the request of the guests the Defense Minister presented the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan state border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line.

Davit Tonoyan noted that Azerbaijan continues its measures aimed at destabilizing the situation on the contact line, emphasizing the sniper shooting by Azerbaijan recently that killed an Armenian soldier. The sides also referred to the moves and mobilization of Azerbaijani troops in Nakhichevan.

Defense Minister Tonoyan emphasized that Armenia remains committed to the unconditional preservation of ceasefire regime on the contact line with the induction of comprehensive measures of confidence building. Minister Tonoyan noted at the same time that the Armenian armed forces vigilantly follow the situation and monitor any move.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan