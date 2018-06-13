Stability of Artsakh vital for all of us – President Sarkissian pays visit to Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 13. The Presidents discussed various issues referring to the partnership between the two Armenian Republics, ARMEN PRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

After the meeting Armen Sarkissian gave an interview to the reporters, saying,

“I am glad to note that Artsakh is really a fully established political entity, that has democratic institutions, elected parliament and President, as well as people who are proud not only as a citizen of Artsakh, but also for having their own country. I am confident that the democratically elected leaders of Artsakh, together with the people have enough life experience, pride, courage, and of course prudency to solve their domestic issues on their own. We all, Armenia and our entire nation stands with Artsakh , since the challenges still exist. Those challenges are great, even greater today than yesterday. Therefore, Artsakh’s stability is vital for all of us”.

During the visit the Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh, accompanied by the Primate of Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan and the Chairman of the Artsakh Union of Freedom Fighters Samvel Karapetyan visisted the construction area of Freedom Fighters park and got acquainted with the construction works.



Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan