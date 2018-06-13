Former defense minister questioned in white-collar crime case
YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan has been questioned as part of an ongoing investigation probed by the investigative department of the State Revenue Committee.
A criminal case has been initiated in the committee regarding suspected abuses in the procurement and army-building branches of the defense ministry.
Two military officials have been charged with misconduct, embezzlement, bribery and fraud.
One of the officials is a former head of a industrial-technical department of the defense ministry, while the other one is a current head of department. The latter has been suspended.
Offices of certain high ranking defense ministry officials have been raided, a few dozen people have been questioned.
Questioned individuals include both former and incumbent officials, including former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan.
The investigation continues.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan