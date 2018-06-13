Deputy Speaker of Parliament responds to Azerbaijani counterpart’s threats to launch war

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov has reacted to the statement of Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ziyafet Asgarov who claimed that Azerbaijan, under the UN Charter, is entitled to solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict militarily.

Speaking to reporters today in the parliament, Sharmazanov stressed that the Azeri senior lawmaker is explicitly talking about resuming the war, which is inadmissible. “Last year I gave a clear response to him in the State Duma, but he didn’t understand well enough so I will repeat: Let no one think that any political power in Armenia, including our political power – the HHK – can record regress in the international recognition process of Artsakh,” he said.

Sharmazanov said that there is no government and opposition when it comes to Artsakh or the Armenian Genocide, and everyone are the guarantors of security of Artsakh.

He mentioned that the HHK’s stance hasn’t changed in the matter of Artsakh.

