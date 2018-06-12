Justice Minister denies rumors of his resignation

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan has denied media reports that he has allegedly submitted a resignation letter, the Minister posted a note on his Facebook page.

“The information spread by media outlets that I have submitted letter of resignation does not correspond to the reality. I continue to implement my responsibilities as Justice Minister with a great sense of responsibility and determination to carry out reforms”, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister wrote.

Earlier today, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan submitted resignation letter.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan