President Sarkissian, French Ambassador discuss Macron’s state visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte on June 12 and the Rector of the French University in Armenia Jean-Marc Lavest, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

The President of the Republic and Ambassador Lacôte referred to the state visit of the French President Emmanuel Macron to Armenia planned in October, as well as the preparatory works of the business forum to take place in the sidelines of the La Francophonie summit. The interlocutors also expressed confidence that the key event will foster the relations between Armenia and the member states of the organization.

During the meeting the sides also spoke about the activities and future projects of the French University in Armenia.

