PM appoints new department of corrections boss, chief bailiff

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Artyom Mkhoyan to serve as head of the Department of Corrections of the Justice Ministry.

The PM also appointed Hakob Hakobyan as chief bailiff (Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of the Republic of Armenia) of the justice ministry, the government’s press service said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan