Trump’s chief economic adviser hospitalized for heart attack

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack, the President tweeted as he arrived for his summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, CNN reports.

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump tweeted, 25 minutes before he was set to meet with Kim for the first time.

Kudlow, 70, was not traveling with the US President in Singapore, but he had just returned to the United States from the G7 summit in Canada, where trade tensions dominated the atmosphere.

The Washington Post reported that Kudlow's wife, Judith Kudlow, told the newspaper, "He's doing fine" and the doctors are "fabulous."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the President's tweet in a statement Monday night.

