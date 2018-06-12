Education minister eyes development of high schools

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. According to education and science minister Arayik Harutyunyan, the content in high schools should be changed in order for graduates not to hire private tutors for preparations for university enrollment examinations.

“Several other factors also impact the development of the high schools, namely the incomplete development of specialized educational institutions and the sector,” the minister told reporters today during a public examination.

He said that high schools lack content of programs, and that methods are also incomplete.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan