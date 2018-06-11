Armenian military police bust serviceman for extortion

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s military police have uncovered en extortion case involving military servicemen, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

Hovhannisyan said that military police agents investigated the case based on intelligence reports and summoned a serviceman for questioning. The latter reported that another serviceman has extorted about 1000 dollars from him, Hovhannisyan said.

No other details are available at the moment.

He said that a criminal case has been launched on extortion and an investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan