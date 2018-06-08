Azerbaijan moved military units to contact line in April, which still remain there – Davit Babayan

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan moved military units to different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line starting from April, which have not been withdrawn up till today, Artsakh President’s spokesperson Davit Babayan told ARMENPRESS. “It’s already two months Azerbaijan has accumulated troops in different parts of the contact line. I mean units that have never been there were deployed there and are still there”, Babayan said.

He noted that there are people who try to present all these as announcements aimed at distracting public attention from domestic political problems. “We do not say this for political speculations. We see that there are people who try to present all these as announcements aimed at distracting public attention from domestic political problems, but it’s not the case”, the President’s spokesperson said.

To the question what goal Azerbaijan pursues by this, Davit Babayan answered that there can be various goals, but the fact is that the adversary tries to preserve some tensions along the border. “And the more we are ready, the more we are consolidated, the less will be the chances for Azerbaijan to launch war or other terroristic acts”, Davit Babayan said, adding that the Defense Army takes countermeasures.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan