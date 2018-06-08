Russia, China to deepen integration processes in Eurasia

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia and China are determined to deepen and harmonize the integration processes in Eurasia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Beijing, summing up the results of talks held with Chinese President Xi Jinping, RIA Novosti reports.

“We have talked about the cooperation prospects between China and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). We are determined to continue the joint efforts aimed at deepening and harmonizing the integration processes within the Eurasian space”, Putin said.

The Russian leader stated that the signing of the commercial cooperation agreement in Astana in May was an important step between the EAEU member states and China.

