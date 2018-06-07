Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 June

Armenian President receives representatives of European Business Association-Armenia


YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on June 7 the representatives of the European Business Association-Armenia. The guests presented to the President their activities and plans, noting that they are mainly directed at the expansion and development of the European business in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, issues related to the activation of business ties with the European countries and making the economic field more attractive for investments, highlighting rule of law, fight against corruption and fostering competition.

