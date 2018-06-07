“Aurora” heroes pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The heroes of “Aurora” humanitarian initiative laid flowers at Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex, honoring the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims on June 7, reports ARMENPRESS.

“The moment of paying tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims was very ceremonial for me. It was very emotional and impressive for us”, Sunitha Krishnan said.

This is the first visit of Sunitha Krishnan to Armenia. She noted that she is amazed at the hospitability and love of Armenians.

The other “Aurora” hero Fr. Tomás González Castillo assessed Tsitsernakaberd as a sacred place. “I felt something powerful here. And the most important thing is that the Armenian people managed to revitalize”, he said.

U Kyaw Hla Aung felt sorrow for peoples who have passed through the horrors of genocide. “As You may know, the Rohingya people are now facing the danger of genocide. But we cannot have such a memorial complex. I am very sorry for that”, he said, adding that Armenians are really very hospitable and friendly.

The “Aurora” heroes also toured in Armenian Genocide Institute-Museum, got acquainted with very valuable samples and listened to their stories.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced that the 2018 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity ceremony, Aurora Dialogues and weekend of inspirational events, will take place June 8-10, 2018 in Armenia. Pre-eminent humanitarians, academics, philanthropists, human rights defenders, government officials, journalists and business leaders from around the world will gather for the purpose of galvanizing action to address most pressing humanitarian challenges and to celebrate the best of humanity. The weekend will culminate with the presentation of the third annual $1.1 million Aurora Prize, a global humanitarian award given to an individual for the exceptional impact their actions have had on preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes. The laureate is invited to share $1million with organizations which inspire their work. 2018 Aurora Humanitarians will be announced on April 24.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative was founded in memory of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in honor of their saviors by descendants of the survivors who wish to demonstrate their gratitude by action.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan