Russia addresses media claims on Armenia’s new government being pro-Western

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. In the relations with Armenia, Russia is proceeding from the stances which have been officially presented by the Armenian government, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow.

A reporter said that a number of experts have argued that the current government of Armenia has a pro-Western mood, and asked Lavrov if the Russian government shares this opinion.

In response, the Russian FM noted that listening to experts and understanding analysis on domestic and foreign political events in any country is important. “In relations with our allies, our strategic partners, we, as representatives of Russia’s foreign ministry, despite analysis of experts, proceed from the stances in the given case which have been officially presented by Nikol Pashinyan after assuming premiership of Armenia and the positions which now the foreign minister officially confirmed. I assure you that our talks, which took place today, stemmed from this very allied and strategic collegial relations,” Lavrov said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan