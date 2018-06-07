Russia to continue assisting the sides to search for solutions to NK conflict – FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov says he had a constructive meeting and talks with Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow, reports Armenpress.

During a joint press conference with the Armenian FM, Lavrov told reporters that the talks were held in accordance with the spirit of the partnership, strategic cooperation connecting the two countries.

FM Lavrov said they have highlighted the dynamic nature of the Armenian-Russian political dialogue. “Important agreements were reached during the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi on May 14. Contracts are already being held at parliamentary level. Two days ago Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan was in Moscow on a working visit, he participated in the international forum on parliamentarism development”, Lavrov said.

The Russian minister also informed that during the talks they also touched upon the commercial cooperation. “Russia remains Armenia’s key partner. Last year the trade turnover between our countries increased by 30%. The positive dynamics continues now as well. In the first quarter the trade turnover growth reached almost 40%. We agree that such high figures became possible also due to the advantages given by our countries’ membership to the EAEU”, Sergey Lavrov said.

He reminded that the Russian investments in Armenia comprise 35% of the total foreign investments: at the moment nearly 2200 companies with the Russian capital are operating in Armenia.

The two FMs also discussed the implementation process of major joint programs, including in the fields of energy, banking and telecommunication.

“There is a very important and useful mutual cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. The branch of the Russian center for science and culture has launched its activities in Gyumri in December 2017. Nearly 5500 Armenian citizens study in Russia, 1550 of whom at the expense of the Federal budget”, the Russian FM said. “We are closely cooperating and coordinating our actions in the international arena. Today we have examined the practical issues faced by our representatives in the CIS, EAEU, CSTO, UN, OSCE and CoE platforms. We attached special attention to our work within the frames of the foreign ministers council at the BSEC, the session of which will be held in Armenia in late June”, Lavrov said.

FM Lavrov said he has discussed with his Armenian counterpart the issues on ensuring security and stability in South Caucasus, including the Nagorno Karabkah conflict. “Russia both in the context of bilateral ties with Yerevan and Baku, and with the US and France, as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, will continue assisting the sides to search for mutually acceptable solutions”, FM Lavrov said.

He expressed satisfaction over the results of talks. “I am confident that they will contribute to the further progress of Armenia-Russia allied relations”, the Russian minister added.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan