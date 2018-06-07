WATCH: Almost 2mn questions: President Putin hosts annual Q&A

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin holds his highly anticipated annual televised question-and-answer session, and the number of questions is about two million. This year’s event is Putin’s 16th and is different from the previous ones in several ways, RT reports.

As of Thursday morning, over 1.9 million questions have been submitted, according to Interfax, and the number keeps growing. The annual event, which is officially called ‘Direct line with the president,’ has been scheduled ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 14.

This year there will be no audience at the venue and the questions will be asked not only by phone but also using interactive screens in the studio. The president will have a huge screen in front of him on which he will see text and video messages.

The Q&A session has become an annual tradition in Russia, in which the president answers questions submitted by people throughout the country. Traditionally, the Q&A focuses mostly on domestic issues, such as healthcare and economic development, but the Russian leader also often comments on global affairs.

Putin’s first Q&A session was held in December 2001, and he continued them as a prime minister. This year, Putin will host the 16th session. The longest event so far lasted 4 hours, 47 minutes.

