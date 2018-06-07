Business environment in Armenia is really free, assures First Deputy PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The business environment in Armenia is really free: in the current realities broad opportunities are opened for investments, First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the UK-Armenia business forum in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“Traditionally it has been accepted to say that the businessmen of other countries are not interested in investments in Armenia which firstly has been linked with neither transparent nor competitive environment. It has also been linked with non-independent courts. There has also been a problem in connection with the personal business interests of leadership representatives which significantly undermined the free competitiveness. Today I want to officially announce that the issue of independent courts, non-competitive market is solved in one day”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

He noted that the Armenian authorities do not have their own business interests, therefore, there will be no obstruction for those people who have business interests in Armenia. The First Deputy PM stated that it’s already a month the Armenian leadership doesn’t and will not interfere in the activities of the judiciary.

“From now on the business environment is free, it can live with its rules and can freely compete, apply to the court. This is the main message I want to address to the business forum participants, the business of other countries”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

The First Deputy PM said the Armenian-British cooperation has a great potential which is still not utilized, and now there are real opportunities for its utilization.

The UK-Armenia Business Forum was held in Yerevan on June 7. It has been organized by the UK Embassy in Armenia, in partnership with the Armenian-British Business Chamber.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan