Artsakh’s President makes a number of appointments – Grigori Martirosyan becomes new Minister of State

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a range of decrees on June 6, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office

According to the decrees: Arayik Haroutyunyan was released from the position of the Artsakh Republic’s Minister of State upon his own request;

Grigory Martirosyan was appointed Artsakh Republic’s Minister of State being released from the position of the minister of finance;

Arthur Haroutyunyan was appointed minister of finance of the Artsakh Republic;

Leutenant-general Arshavir Gharamyan was released from the position of the director of the Artsakh Republic National Security Service upon his own request;

Colonel Samvel Shahramanyan was appointed director of the National Security Service;

Colonel Gagik Sargsyan was released from the position of the deputy director of the Artsakh Republic National Security Service - head of the central department of state guard for retiring on a pension after long term service;

Major-general Kamo Aghajanyan was released from the position of the head of the Artsakh Republic Police;

Colonel Igor Grigoryan was appointed head of the Artsakh Republic Police.

On the same day President Sahakyan visited the National Security Service central headquarter and introduced the new head of the system to the servicemen wishing him efficient work. The Head of the State expressed gratitude to Arshavir Gharamyan and Gagik Sargsyan for long term service wishing them success.

