Minister Tonoyan participates in session of Council of CIS defense ministers

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on June 6 participated in the session of the defense ministers’ Council of CIS states in the Russian city of Kyzyl, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the session 24 issues were discussed.

All decisions of the Council were signed based on the session results.

Russian defense minister, chairman of the CIS Council of defense ministers, Sergei Shoigu congratulated Davit Tonoyan on his appointment as defense minister and on being included in the CIS defense ministers’ Council.

