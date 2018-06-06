Head of Special Investigative Service of Armenia resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Shahinyan, head of Armenia’s Special Investigative Service, has resigned.

Shahinyan thanked his colleagues for five years of joint work.

“Being proud of the achievements, nevertheless I find it necessary to say that I don’t consider continuing my service to be appropriate due to created circumstances,” he said in part in the letter.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan