Armenian President congratulates King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on country’s National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on June 6 congratulated King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on the National Day of the Kingdom of Sweden, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The congratulatory letter says:

“Armenia attaches great importance to the development and consolidation of multifaceted relations with Sweden.

I am confident that our states hereinafter will continue active political dialogue both in bilateral, as well as multilateral formats. The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union and ratified by the Armenian Parliament creates significant opportunities for giving new impetus and content to Armenian-Swedish cooperation.

I wish Your Majesty and the Royal Family good health, and further progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Sweden.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan