New Ambassador of Japan presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada on June 5 presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success, expressing hope that his activity will contribute to further expanding the Armenian-Japanese cooperation agenda for the welfare of the two friendly peoples. President Sarkissian said Armenia attaches great importance to the friendly, partnering relations with Japan and the effective and mutually beneficial partnership in multiple fields.

In his turn the Japanese Ambassador thanked the President for congratulations and conveyed the warm greetings and wishes of his country’s leadership to the Armenian President. Ambassador Yamada assured that he will do everything to develop the ties between the two countries.

During the meeting the President and the Ambassador discussed the Armenian-Japanese ties in different fields and the opportunities and prospects to deepen the cooperation.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan