Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 June

Court of Cassation president resigns


YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Court of Cassation president Arman Mkrtumyan has filed for resignation.

He submitted the resignation to the Supreme Judicial Council.

“I have served for the Republic of Armenia for nearly 30 years, seven of which in the prosecution, as a head of department, three years in the parliament as first deputy of the legal service’s head and twenty years in the court of cassation”, he said in the letter.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the court of cassation’s establishment, on the occasion of which I heartily congratulate all my colleagues and I believe that it is the imperative of time to enable experienced young people to display their skills, strength and vigor,” he said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration