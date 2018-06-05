Court of Cassation president resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Court of Cassation president Arman Mkrtumyan has filed for resignation.

He submitted the resignation to the Supreme Judicial Council.

“I have served for the Republic of Armenia for nearly 30 years, seven of which in the prosecution, as a head of department, three years in the parliament as first deputy of the legal service’s head and twenty years in the court of cassation”, he said in the letter.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the court of cassation’s establishment, on the occasion of which I heartily congratulate all my colleagues and I believe that it is the imperative of time to enable experienced young people to display their skills, strength and vigor,” he said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan