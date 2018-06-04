PKK clash leaves three Turkish soldiers dead

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. A clash between Turkish soldiers and PKK militants has taken place in the Hakkâri Province, near the Turkish-Iraqi border, local media said.

Three Turkish soldiers have been killed in the clash, and two others were wounded.

After the Turkish government refused from the process of settling the Kurdish issue, the PKK said it will shift its “liberation fight” from the mountains to settlements, large cities and tourism zones.

The Turkish military launched large scale operations against the PKK.

