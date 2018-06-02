PM Pashinyan’s government plans to hold snap parliamentary elections within maximum of one year

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government’s program has been released on June 1 where there is a special place for holding snap parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

According to the program, after the recent peaceful, velvet and democratic revolution in Armenia it became obvious that the 6th convocation Parliament doesn’t reflect the real political moods, preferences of the Armenian people and the real ratio of powers. “This reality creates an indisputable necessity to hold snap parliamentary elections in Armenia”, the program says.

The government attaches importance to holding such snap parliamentary elections which will be really free, fair, transparent and democratic. In order to hold such elections and record indisputable results by the public it is necessary to make significant changes in the Electoral Code and the electoral system. According to the government’s program, it is necessary to refuse from the ranked voting system and transition completely to the proportional system, form election lists that will reflect the new real picture and etc.

According to the program, the snap parliamentary elections are needed to be held within a maximum of one year.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan