13 citizens hospitalized after getting poisoned in hotel in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. On June 2, at 01:30, the St. Gregory the Illuminator medical center of Yerevan has notified the Police that 13 citizens have been hospitalized with a chlorine poisoning diagnosis in one of the hotels of the city, the Police told Armenpress.

According to preliminary data, the citizens got poisoned while swimming in the hotel’s pool.

Forensic medical examinations have been appointed.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan