PM Pashinyan meets participants of annual meeting of Supreme Spiritual Council and Bishops’ Assembly

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin where he met with the participants of the annual meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council and the Bishops’ Assembly, the government told Armenpress.

His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, firstly congratulated the PM on birthday and wished him success for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people. Touching upon the recent domestic political events in Armenia, His Holiness Garegin II highlighted their peaceful resolution and stated that as a result of it the country’s and people’s reputation has increased among the international community. Catholicos of All Armenians expressed confidence that it is possible to create a powerful, progressive country by the joint work of the leadership, the church and the people.

In his turn PM Pashinyan thanked His Holiness Garegin II for the warm words and wishes and attached importance to the joint discussion of the existing issues. “The political changes in Armenia took place under the slogan of love and solidarity. Our task is to do for that atmosphere to become permanent in Armenia and among the Armenian people”, the PM said, highlighting the need to form a creative environment.

Thereafter, Nikol Pashinyan answered to a number of questions of the meeting participants.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan