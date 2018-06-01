Serena Williams plans to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. American tennis player Serena Williams has talked about intentions to visit Armenia, the homeland of her husband Alexis Ohanian.

"My husband is Armenian, I am learning a lot about Armenians, I am an honorary Armenian, I love how proud they are, I am planning to go over there, do not know if this year or next year, it is going to be fun!" Serena said according to Italian Ubitennis.

Williams is currently competing at 2018 Roland-Garros.

Williams and Ohanian – cofounder of Reddit, welcomed their first child in 2017.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan