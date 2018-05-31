President Sarkissian attaches importance to continuation of cooperation with EBRD

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on May 31 received the delegation led by Francis Malige, Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests President Sarkissian highly appreciated Armenia’s long-term productive cooperation with the EBRD.

The President reaffirmed the readiness to continue that cooperation and attached importance to the public-private partnership in several priority fields, the constant implementation of programs directed for small and medium business development. President Armen Sarkissian proposed to consider the opportunities to develop the cooperation in IT, energy, agriculture and tourism taking into account the great potential existing in these sectors.

Francis Malige stated that the EBRD is interested in expanding the mutual partnership with Armenia and is ready to assist the government in the steps on constantly improving the business environment for investors, as well as in other initiatives aimed Armenia’s economic development.

During the meeting Armenia-EBRD upcoming projects, the opportunities on implementing regional programs were discussed. The meeting participants stated that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed with the European Union creates new opportunities for mutual partnership.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan





