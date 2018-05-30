Reception dedicated to 100th anniversary of First Armenian Republic takes place in Tbilisi attended by PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. A reception dedicated to the 100tha anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia took place at Tbilisi City Hall organized by the Armenian Embassy in Georgia. The Correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Tbilisi that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Margvelashvili and diplomats accredited in Georgia participated in the reception.

Armenian PM Pashinyan gave a speech during the event. He emphasized that the Georgian capital Tbilisi is really a city full of energy of joint history of the Armenian and Georgian peoples with deep rooted links.

Pashinyan mentioned that today’s Republic of Armenia is first of all a republic of love and solidarity. “Our peoples must achieve new and new victories and establish joint happiness in the peaceful, free and happy region. This region has to become such”, PM PAshinyan said.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan reminded in his speech that 100 years ago the foundations of the independence of Armenia were laid by the decision of the Armenian National Council in Tbilisi. “The Armenian people that passed through the atrocities of genocide restored independent statehood. What was impossible for many became possible for Armenians. It became possible at the cost of the blood of many Armenian patriots who sacrificed the most valuable thing, their lives for the sake of the freedom of the Motherland during the May heroic battles. The May heroic battles once again proved that the will of our people is unshakable”, the Ambassador said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan