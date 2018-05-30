Representatives of the Armenian community in Tbilisi meet Pashinyan with great enthusiasm

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol PAshinyan met with the representatives of the Armenian community of Georgia near St. George Armenian Church in Tbilisi, who met him with great enthusiasm. ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian gave a speech, emphasizing that Armenians living in Georgia have full rights to benefit from the people’s victory registered in Armenia, “because that victory took place in your Motherland and we always felt your support during the entire process of that victory”, Pashinyan said.

“We call the revolution that took place in Armenia a revolution of love and solidarity. And today I have come here with a message of love and solidarity. I want to say that I love each of you, all together and one by one. I am proud of you, I am proud of your willpower, and I am proud to see in your eyes the pride of being Armenian”, the Armenian PM said.

He added that he is also proud for the Armenian-Georgian relations. “I am proud with a conviction that the relations of our countries will deepen more and more and Armenians will feel better in Georgia and Georgians will feel better in Armenia”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also spoke about the concerns that the people can get disappointed, ruling out the possibility of disappointment among the people. “The Armenian people will never again be defeated, because the Armenian people are victorious, Armenians are a people of pride and people of the God”, Pashinyan concluded.

Before meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community in Georgia, PM Pashinyan had visited Khojivank Pantheon, laid flowers at the tombs of Hovhannes Tumanyan, Raffi and Gabriel Sundukyan.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan