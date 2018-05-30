National security agents scrutinize Yerevan City supermarket head office

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. National security agents are currently working in the head office of Yerevan City supermarket chain.

Yerevan City is owned by the family of MP Samvel Aleksanyan.

Samson Galstyan, head of the press center of the national security service, refused to give further details to ARMENPRESS.

He said additional information will be provided later.

Earlier certain media reports said that the state revenue committee has launched operations in the Yerevan City head office, a report which was denied by the committee itself later on.

The report said that masked agents of the SRC have stormed into the head office of Yerevan City as well as MP Samvel Alexanyan’s home. But the SRC said that it has nothing to do with the operations.

A security van can be seen parked outside the head office.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan