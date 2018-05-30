PM appoints new deputy defense ministers

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. According to the decisions of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Makar Ghambaryan and Gabriel Balayan have been appointed deputy defense ministers, Armenpress reports citing e-gov.am.

According to the PM’s another decision, Robert Harutyunyan has been relieved from the position of acting deputy foreign minister. Ruben Rubinyan has been appointed deputy foreign minister.

According to the PM’s decisions, Enriko Apriamov has been relieved from the post of deputy emergency situations minister, Artur Poghosyan from the position of deputy minister of culture, Ishkhan Karapetyuan from the head of the State Service for Food Safety.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan