There is opportunity to give new impetus to Armenian-Georgian ties – PM Pashinyan

TBILISI, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Further development of relations with Georgia has a unique significance in Armenia’s political agenda, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference in Tbilisi after the meeting with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Armenpress correspondent reports from Tbilisi.

“We have always worked for the development of the Armenian-Georgian relations regardless of our activities. I, as a journalist, a lawmaker, now as the Prime Minister of Armenia, did everything within my capacities to contribute to the development of the Armenian-Georgian ties. And I feel that we have appeared in a concrete situation when we have an opportunity to implement many desires”, the Armenian PM said.

He stated that the current positive environment in the Armenian-Georgian relations can turn into concrete results in economic, political relations, as well as other areas of cooperation. “And I hope that we will be able to reach concrete results in all sectors of the bilateral cooperation thanks to intensification of the activities of the inter-governmental commission in the future”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The PM informed that he and his Georgian counterpart discussed the necessity of long-term vision in the Armenian-Georgian relations. “I am confident that we have common long-term and short-term interests, and we need to do everything not only to solve the operative issues of short-term interests, but also to think in a long-term format in order to broadly assess the realities and build today’s actions with the logic of future and long-term cooperation”, PM Pashinyan added.

Prime Minister Pashinyan reminded that Armenia and Georgia have joint projects, stating that they will actively work on implementing these projects on time and with high quality. “We should work on new joint projects, and we are convinced that there are no unresolved Armenian-Georgian issues, as the most important factor for solving the issues is the mood and the desire. Our delegation has arrived in Tbilisi to affirm our readiness to discuss all issues. We are confident that this environment and mood can bring major developments in our relations. I am happy that the Georgian PM also has the same mood on developing the relations with Armenia. We are at the point of development of relations where there is an opportunity to give new impetus, signal and energy to our relations”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He stated that during the meeting with the Georgian PM they attached importance to the regional stability. “We held discussions on the regional stability, security and peace. Here as well we need to unite our efforts since the regional peace is an important priority for us and an important precondition for future developments”.

The Armenian PM said they have arrived in Georgia to open concrete prospects, create opportunities for the Armenian-Georgian cooperation, expressing hope that major and new developments will take place in the bilateral ties which will derive from the national interests of the two countries.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan