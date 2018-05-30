Armenia’s stability and democratic development strictly important for Georgia – PM Kvirikashvili 

TBILISI, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Georgia and Armenia are linked with centuries-old friendship and good relations which is reflected in their partnership, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said at a joint press conference after the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on May 30, Armenpress correspondent reports from Tbilisi.

“After the collapse of the Soviet Union and gaining independence we managed to develop a mutually beneficial cooperation based on mutual trust”, the Georgian PM said.

He added that Armenia’s stability and democratic development are strictly important for Georgia. “We were closely following the recent developments in friendly Armenia when the Armenian people should the whole world a vivid example of adherence to unity and democratic principles. I congratulate my dear guest on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia”, the Georgian PM said.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili said he once again reaffirms the Georgian government’s and his readiness to conduct a productive work aimed at deepening the cooperation with Armenia. “Today we discussed the main cooperation directions, highlighted our aspirations to have an intense political dialogue, touched upon the commercial ties, the cooperation issues in transport, energy, culture and tourism. Despite the high-level cooperation, there is a great potential to further deepen it”, he said.

The Georgian PM said during the meeting with the Armenian PM they focused on the regional threats and highlighted the importance of regional peace and stability.

“During the visit Armenia’s Prime Minister will also visit Georgia’s southern regions where he will meet with the local people. Ethnic Armenians of Georgia are actively involved in the country’s development process which is an evidence of Georgia’s multinational unity. Our population, regardless of the national identity, serves for one goal – Georgia’s strengthening and development of regional ties”, the Georgian PM said, once again expressing readiness for future cooperation.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia on a two-day official visit on May 30.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan