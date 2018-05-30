‘Javakheti is a bridge in Armenian-Georgian relations’ – expert on PM Pashinyan’s visit

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The agenda of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Georgia is rather busy, with important emphases, expert Joni Melikyan told ARMENPRESS.

Melikyan noted the rather expanded delegation of the PM, suggesting a comprehensive and effective visit.

“This visit also bears a courtesy nature, but in addition to getting to know each other issues of bilateral interest will be raised during a number of planned meetings,” he said, adding that a new phase of development in the Armenian-Georgian ties can be expected after this visit.

The Armenian PM is also expected to visit Javakheti.

Only two official visits from Armenia were made to Javakheti in the last 15 years – one by Serzh Sargsyan who was serving as defense minister at the time, and the other by PM Andranik Margaryan.

“The visit to Javakheti is very important. Firstly it is agreed with Tbilisi, which is a bilateral message – both to certain external powers and certain internal political circles. The message is the following: Javakheti is not a disconnecting, but a connecting area in the Armenian-Georgian relations. It is a bridge in the Armenian-Georgian ties,” Melikyan said.

The one-on-one meeting of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili has kicked off in the governmental seat of Georgia in Tbilisi.

The Armenian PM was welcomed outside the governmental seat in Tbilisi in an official welcoming ceremony.

The one-on-one meeting will be followed by an expanded format meetings of delegations.

The Prime Ministers will deliver a joint press conference afterwards.

Later the Armenian PM will have meetings with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Speaker of Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze, and President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

The Prime Minister will lay flowers at the tombs of Hovhannes Tumanyan, Raffi and Gabriel Sundukyan and Sayat Nova in the Khojivank pantheon.

As part of the two-day visit, PM Pashinyan will also visit Javakheti and meet with the Armenian community.

The delegation of the Armenian PM includes his deputy Tigran Avinyan, defense minister Davit Tonoyan, foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, education and science minister Arayik Harutyunyan, culture minister Lilit Makunts, minister of diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, minister of transportation, communication and IT Ashot Hakobyan and other government officials.

The Armenian PM arrived in Georgia on May 30.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan