Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 May

Deputy FM of Armenia submits resignation letter


YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Robert Harutyunyan has submitted a letter of resignation, MFA spokesperson Tigran Balayan informed ARMENPRESS.

Harutyunyan had been appointed to the post in March, 2016.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration