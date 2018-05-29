Deputy FM of Armenia submits resignation letter
YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Robert Harutyunyan has submitted a letter of resignation, MFA spokesperson Tigran Balayan informed ARMENPRESS.
Harutyunyan had been appointed to the post in March, 2016.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
