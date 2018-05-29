Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 May

Utair, Ukraine International Airlines to launch roundtrip flights to Yerevan from Surgut and Odessa


YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. The general department of civil aviation of Armenia granted permits to Utair Airlines (Russia) and Ukraine International Airlines (Ukraine) for operating direct regular roundtrip flights to Yerevan.

Utair will operate the Surgut-Yerevan roundtrip flight once a week on Thursdays from June 14th.

Ukraine International Airlines will operate the Odessa-Yerevan roundtrip flight again once a week, but on Saturdays. The flight will be launched from July 7.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration