Georgia expected to re-launch Enguri HPP on May 30
YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s Enguri HPP is expected to be restored on May 30 after suffering a malfunction on May 24 which resulted in power shortage.
Officials said the problem has been fixed and currently the derivation tunnel is being re-filled with water.
“We believe the plant will be re-launched in two days”, technical executive of Enguri HPP Gia Khubua said.
At the moment, Georgia’s power supply is ensured by local HPPs and TPPs, and imported electric power.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
