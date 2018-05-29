Gaza shells Israel with heavy mortar fire

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Multiple shells and rockets have been fired from Gaza Strip at different locations in Israel in the morning of May 29, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Moments ago, sirens were heard in the Eshkol Regional Council, Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council and Sdot Negev Regional Council. The details are being looked into”, the IDF tweeted about two hours ago.

Then, an hour later, it said: “Following reports of sirens that sounded earlier this morning, a barrage of projectiles were identified from the Gaza Strip at a number of locations in Israel. Several intercepts were made. The details are being reviewed.”

“Following reports of sirens heard earlier this morning, a barrage of 25 mortar shells were launched towards several locations in Israel. Most of the launches were intercepted by the IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system.”

“Following reports of an additional siren that sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council, two additional mortal shells were launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory”, it added most recently.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, local government officials said.

According to the Times of Israel, one of the shells landed in a kindergarten.

Photo credit - AP

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan