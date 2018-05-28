Sir Elton John makes first Insta post on Armenia after visit
YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. English singer Sir Elton John, who visited Armenia over the weekend as part of a charity mission by Starkey Hearing Foundation, shared a thought on the visit on his Instagram account.
“One hater can’t stop all the love we felt from Armenia today,” John said.
It is unclear what Sir Elton John meant by saying “hater”.
He posted a photo of the Armenian flag in the shape of a heart.
On Sunday, Elton John was hosted in the President’s Office and later the President and the Prime Minister dined with the singer in a downtown restaurant.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
