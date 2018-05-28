Any attempt to stifle people’s optimism in corruption will receive crushing counter response – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says on the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia the Armenian people live the glorious page of their civil history, reports Armenpress.

During his remarks at the Sardarapat Memorial on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia, the PM said today the people’s irreversible power is established in Armenia. “Nobody will ever dare to act against the will of the people, nobody will dare to humiliate the people via election bribery, administrative coercion or other means. Any attempt to stop the revival and rise of the Armenian people, to stifle the optimism in corruption and permissiveness will receive a crushing counter response. The victorious citizen of the Republic of Armenia will no more allow loss of statehood or citizenship, sovereignty, faith and optimism”, the PM said.

Nikol Pashinyan said as descendants of the fathers of the First Republic, the contemporary generation bears an obligation to assume that historical mission. “The Republic of Armenia should exist on the planet forever, the Armenian flag should be waved forever by symbolizing our soul and pride, our freedom and sovereignty”, the PM added.

On May 28 Armenia and Armenians worldwide celebrate the 100th anniversary of establishment of the First Republic of Armenia and the historic victory in the battle of Sardarapat.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan