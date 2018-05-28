US to continue cooperating with Armenian government and people – Deputy Assistant Secretary

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on May 28 received the US delegation led by Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the Armenian President highlighted the close cooperation and the high level of bilateral inter-state relations with the US, stating that Armenia is interested in further deepening the mutual partnership.

President Sarkissian attached great importance to the US efforts, together with Russia and France as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, aimed at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

In her turn Bridget Brink congratulated the President on assuming office and on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia.

She highly appreciated the ongoing works aimed at developing the Armenian-American partnering relations. “I want to praise the key steps by your mediation aimed at peacefully solving the recent protests. The United States will continue cooperating with the Armenian government and people to fight corruption, create attractive business environment for American investors, promote human rights and develop tourism”, Bridget Brink said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan