LIVE: Century of Victories military parade kicks off in Sardarapat Memorial

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Century of Victories military parade dedicated to the centennial of the First Armenian Republic kicks off in the Sardarapat Memorial near a village in Armavir province.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is inspecting the parade. The PM is expected to deliver a speech.

Today, Armenia and Armenians around the globe are celebrating the centennial anniversary of establishment of the First Republic of Armenia and the historic victory in the Battle of Sardarapat. May 28 is celebrated as Republic Day in the Armenian calendar.

Numerous events and programs such as forums, conferences, cultural and public performances, are expected to take place nationwide. Celebrations will take place in Artsakh as well.

Government officials will pay a visit to the Sardarapat Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes who gave their lives for independence and freedom.

A military parade will also take place in Sardarapat.

The holiday will be wrapped up with a concert in Yerevan’s Republic Square in the evening.

On May 28, 1918 the Armenian people restored their independence, which was lost nearly 9 centuries earlier, with the triumphant victories in the fierce battles of Karakilisa, Bash Abaran and Sardarapat.

The Battle of Sardarapat shaped the destiny of Armenia. The entire people, who survived the genocide, joined forces and entire families, including women, children and elderly, were fighting alongside soldiers.

With this victory, Armenian troops were able to stop the Turkish invasion to Transcaucasia and saved Armenia from total destruction.

On May 28, after the collapse of the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic in Tbilisi, the Armenian National Council declared the Republic of Armenia.

The first Prime Minister of the First Armenian Republic was Hovhannes Kajaznuni, and the last – Simon Vratsyan.

The short-lived First Republic of Armenia was subsequently invaded by the Red Army in 1920 and two years later the country became part of the USSR.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan