HRH Prince Charles supports Armen Sarkissian’s brainchild charity initiative

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. During a Sunday visit to the Yerevan My Love Benevolent Foundation office in the Armenian capital, President Armen Sarkissian told reporters that HRH Prince Charles of Wales in supporting the foundation.

Yerevan My Love is the brainchild of Armen Sarkissian, which he founded in 2010 – when he didn’t hold public office.

Yerevan-My-Love is a heritage-led regeneration project dedicated to preserving architecturally significant buildings in Yerevan and putting them to use to improve the life experience of disabled children, young people and disadvantaged families.

Both family members and friends of President Armen Sarkissian have had great contribution in the activities of the foundation.

“Prince Charles is also supporting this project, who had visited Armenia with this purpose. At that time, many didn’t understand why he arrived and wrote foolish things [referring to certain media rumors]. The Prince is also a great friend of Armenia, he is supporting this project for many years, he has great knowledge about the history of Armenia’s architecture and he came to our country to see Armenia,” the president said.

Prince Charles was in Armenia in May 2013 on a private visit. Armen Sarkissian accompanied the heir apparent to the British throne during the visit.

Sarkissian served three terms as Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, most recently from September of 2013 until 2018.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan