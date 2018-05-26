Prime Minister joins UWC Dilijan students for graduation day

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Students of Armenia’s UWC Dilijan had an anticipated guest for their graduation ceremony.

The Prime Minister himself attended the Last Bell ceremony of the United World College Dilijan in Armenia’s eponymous town.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the graduates, toured the college and was briefed on its activities, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported.

The PM signed the guestbook of the school and extended his best wishes.

“Dilijan international school, a place where one can learn, also learn newest methods. Learning is the most interesting thing during the entire life of a man, and this is one excellent destination for this process. All the best, from new and talented Armenia and the entire world”, the PM said in the guestbook.

104 students from 63 countries are graduating the UWC Dilijan today.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan