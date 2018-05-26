Explosion in car repair shop, no injures
YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. An explosion ripped through a car repair shop in the outskirts of Yerevan on May 26.
First responders arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire which erupted after the blast.
The explosion took place in a car repair shop and an SUV which was parked inside caught fire.
No one was injured in the incident.
No foul play has been indicated.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
