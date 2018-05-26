Armenia to celebrate Century of Victories on Monday

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The day after tomorrow, Monday, Armenia will celebrate two significant events – Republic Day (100th anniversary of establishment of first republic) and the 100th anniversary of the “Heroic Battles of May” - the historic battles which took place in early 20th century and were a turning point for the country – most notably the Battle of Sardarapat and the Battle of Bash Abaran. The Armenian victories at these battles halted the invasion of the Ottoman Empire.

Armenia’s law enforcement issued a notification ahead of the celebrations on the schedule of events for that day.

Citizens willing to attend celebrations at the Sardarapat Memorial can travel to the area by special buses from Yerevan’s Republic Square at 08:30 in the morning.

The celebrations carry the title – Century of Victories.

A celebration will also kick off 20:30 in Yerevan’s Republic Square.

Several nearby streets will be shut down for safety reasons from 17:00.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan